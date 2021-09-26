WINDHAM – Anita L. Davis, 80, entered eternal life on Wednesday Sept. 22, 2021, at home with her family by her side.

She was born in Wellington on July 3, 1941, the daughter of Elden and Pauline Scribner.

Anita grew up in Portland, and attended Portland schools. Anita worked at Monmouth Canning Factory where she met the love of her life,

Irving. Together they made a life and married in 1964. They went on to have two children. Once they started their family, Anita stayed home to take care of the children and eventually became a nanny for several local doctors and lawyers.

Anita’s favorite pastime was baking/cooking, playing cribbage and her favorite place to vacation was Disney World.

Anita is survived by her son, Walter Davis of Gray, her daughter, Lisa Leighton and her husband, Ken of Windham; granddaughter, Danielle Hale of Porter, grandson, Jaydon Leighton of Windham (who always called her “Grandma Toot”); great-granddaughters Victoria Smart and Katherine Martin, great-grandson, Locke Hale; nephew, Dana Wade, niece, Joi MacDonald and her husband, Todd; great-nephew, Christopher MacDonald and his wife, Amanda, great-niece, Cheryl MacDonald and her husband, Seth; and her grand-puppy who she loved so very much, Kyzer.

In addition to her parents, Anita was predeceased by her husband, Irving (2018); stepfather, William Files; sister, Avangeline Wade, brother, Everette Brown; nephew, Lance Wade; and great-nephew, Eric MacDonald.

We would like to thank the caring staff with the Northern Light Hospice whom provided her with a very peaceful and pain-free passing in her own home surrounded by her family.

Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais and Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham. To express condolences or participate in Anita’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

