Norma Holbrook Brown 1924 – 2021 WOOLWICH – Norma Holbrook Brown passed away on Sept. 26, 2021 at 97 years old in her home in Woolwich, Maine, with loved ones by her side. Norma Louise Presby was born on April 23, 1924 in Bath, Maine, and raised by Wilbur Clayton Presby and Hazel Mae Presby. Norma grew up in Woolwich, Maine. She graduated from Morse High School class of 1941. After high school she married Lester Richard Holbrook on Oct. 11, 1942, and together they built a farm named Holly Acre where they sold milk to local residents and Oakhurst. Norma spent many years as a farmer’s wife performing household tasks and daily activities to operate the farm. Together Norma and Lester built a cottage on Lake Pemaquid which is a legacy for her family to share. Lester passed away on May 1st, 1990. She married Louis Herman “Brownie” Brown on May 26th, 2007 at their residence in Woolwich, Maine. They were happily married for 14 years. They enjoyed their time traveling in their camper visiting Presque Isle and other places, playing cards and going to dance halls. They also enjoyed taking car rides, listening to music and spending time with family. Norma was able to spend the last year reminiscing about childhood memories, telling stories of her close ones and enjoying summer days at the lakeside cottage with family by her side. Norma is survived by her husband Louis Brown of Woolwich, Maine, stepchildren Lolita (Basil) Bowen, Ronnie (Mel) Brown, Louis (Liz) “Butch” Brown, her brother Charles (Rosalie) Presby, her grandchildren Timothy Holbrook, Melissa (Mike) Field, Evan (Erin) Holbrook, Hilary Holbrook, John Holbrook, Mark (Gail) Holbrook, Christine Holbrook, her 14 great-grandchildren and her 10 step-grandchildren. Norma was predeceased by her husband Lester R. Holbrook Sr., her siblings Leona M. Presby, Vivian N. Presby and Clayton Presby, and her sons Lester R. Richard Jr. and Randall B. Holbrook. Visiting hours will be held at Desmond Funeral Home in Bath from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, September 30 2021. The family will be greeting friends and relatives at this viewing. A funeral service will be held at North Woolwich Methodist Church at 11 a.m. on October 1, 2021. Norma’s burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery on Days Ferry Road in Woolwich, Maine. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations go to Woolwich Historical Society.

