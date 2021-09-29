MYSTIC, Conn. – Joan Hoxie, 87, passed away on Sept. 17, 2021 at Pierce Memorial Baptist Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Brooklyn, Conn.

Joan was born on Dec. 2, 1933 in York, Maine to Allan and Doris Cooke. She grew up in Kennebunk, Maine and graduated from Kennebunk High School and Gorham Teacher’s College in Gorham. She married Donald Lee Hoxie on June 20, 1959 in Kennebunk. Soon after their marriage, Joan and Donald moved to Stonington, Conn. where they raised their family. In retirement they made their home in Wells.

Joan is preceded in death by her husband, Donald, and sister, Diane Paquin. She is survived by her sons, Dale Hoxie and Eric Hoxie, and her daughter and son-in law, Sharon and Keith Mueller; her sister, Sylvia Cooke; her grandchildren, Andrew Mueller, Alison Verdone and Kate Weeden; and her great-grandchildren, Parker, Leo and Hallie.

Joan’s life centered around her home and her family. She liked to garden, cook, refinish furniture, knit and sew. She was a talented seamstress who created quilts, dolls and clothing for her family and for boutiques in Kennebunk, Maine and Stonington, Conn. When her children went off to school, she worked caring for other children through Head Start. Joan was a loving mother and grandmother, and in her later years she treasured visits and cuddles with her three great-grandchildren. If she could express a regret, it would be that she didn’t have a chance to meet her fourth great-grandchild, who is due on her birthday.

Joan’s family wishes to extend their sincere thanks for the kind and compassionate care of Dr. Joseph Botta and the staff of Pierce Memorial Baptist Nursing and Rehabilitation Center during the final months of her life.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 at New Lebanon Cemetery, Lebanon, Conn. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Rd Jewett City, CT. For online condolences please go to http://www.gagnefuneralhome.com

Donations in Joan’s memory may be given to:

Sea Road Church

140 Sea Road

Kennebunk, ME 04043

Guest Book