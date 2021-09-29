FALMOUTH – Sandra C. “Sandy” Phillips, 73, a long-time resident of Westbrook, recently five years of the Woods Independent Living, and after a six month slide of decreasing mental and physical abilities leading to her untimely death, passed on Sept. 4, 2021 at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth. She was born in Portland on May 10, 1948 the daughter of James K. and M. Louise (Freeman) Phillips Sr. A graduate from Deering High School in 1966, she went on to earn her degree from University of Maine at Farmington class of 1970.

Sandy worked as a Special Education Teacher and taught in many of the elementary schools in Portland and Falmouth for over 20 years. She was a member of the Red Hatters of Westbrook, a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star Corner Stone Chapter # 193 in Westbrook and attended the Church of the Holy Spirit in Portland.

Sandy was a master at Scrabble, enjoyed Bingo, liked to color with other adults and participated in many arts, crafts and chair exercises. At her best she was outgoing, open and friendly.

Besides her parents, Sandy was predeceased by her sisters, Marilyn Sweetland and Laurel Phillips; and a daughter, Alanna Ashley Phillips-Crocker. Surviving are her brother, James K. Phillips Jr. and his wife Catherine of Missouri, her sister, Dawn Phillips of Missouri; nieces, Sarah Clark of Missouri and Susan Brandt of Wisconsin; and four cousins, Lynn Freeman of Wells, Jane Pulkinen of Massachusetts, Lynne Drucker of New York and Nancy Irish of Falmouth.

A memorial service will be on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 2 p.m. at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 1047 Congress St., Portland, ME 04102. Condolences may be expressed at: http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to:

Church of the Holy Spirit at above address or to:

OES Corner Stone Chapter #193

124 Austin St.

﻿Westbrook, ME 04092

