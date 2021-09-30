Buxton planning 250th celebration next year

The town will observe its 250th birthday in 2022. A parade and a full slate of activities are being planned for Aug. 6.

Town Clerk John Myers has announced that save-the-date magnets are available at Town Hall, 185 Portland Road.

A land grant first known as Narragansett No. 1, the town was incorporated July 14, 1772.

Absentee ballot applications

Applications for absentee ballots are available for the state referendum and Buxton’s referendum election Nov. 2 in person at Buxton Town Hall, 185 Portland Road; by calling Town Hall at 929-6171; or online at the state website apps.web.maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/AbsenteeBallot/index.pl.

Absentee ballots are expected to be available by Oct. 4. For more information, call the Buxton town clerk’s office at 929-6171.

60 years ago

The American Journal reported Oct. 4, 1961, that Girl Scout Troop 52 of West Buxton was to meet at the home of their leader, Mrs. Charles Wright; Girl Scout Troop 20 of Groveville was to attend Fryeburg Fair with leaders Mrs. Phil Libby and Mrs. Roland Daniels; and Troop 18 of Bar Mills was to climb Ossipee Mountain in Waterboro with leaders Mrs. Frank Vail and Mrs. Clayton Berry.

