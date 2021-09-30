Westbrook Historical Society hosting noted local author

Author Paul St. Cyr will speak when Westbrook Historical Society meets at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, in its museum at Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

St. Cyr’s topic will be his book “Four C’s” about Johnny Cumberland, a Westbrook native who played and coached professional baseball for 38 years. Cumberland graduated from Westbrook High School in 1965.

A Sebago resident, St. Cyr is a retired Westbrook High School teacher and baseball coach. He has written several books, including novels about the Civil War.

St. Cyr was scheduled to speak last spring but the event was canceled due to the pandemic.

Seniors welcome storyteller

Westbrook Senior Citizens will meet at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

David Shikes, a well-known New Hampshire storyteller, will entertain. Refreshments will be served.

The organization is open to anyone 50 years of age or older, whether they are a resident of Westbrook or not. For more information about the organization or the next meeting, call Carol Sue Hayden at 854-2112 or email [email protected]

Saccarappa concert series

Peter Albert will play at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, as part of the Saccarappa Summer Concert Series at Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St.

According to a release about the music series, “Albert is an elder statesman of the Westbrook musical tradition. He is a master of the nylon 6-string classical guitar. His sound is full, robust, precise and nuanced. Drawing from the music of the Acoustic Blues, English and Irish folk/rock as well as classical, his sound is on par with some of the best. In his music you can hear the likes of Bert Jansch, John Renbourn, John Fahey, Peter Lang, Michael Hedges, Leo Kottke, Julian Bream and Ravi Shankar. In days past he played for Ellie Conant’s tea parties.”

The farm opens at 6 p.m. and the suggested donation is $10.

60 years ago

The Westbrook American reported Oct. 4, 1961, that Bette Graham, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ivan Johnson, spent the weekend with her parents on Bridge Street. Graham was a freshman at the University of New Hampshire.

