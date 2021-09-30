State health officials reported 925 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday but no additional deaths linked to the disease.

Thursday was the third straight day with more than 800 cases and set a new, ominous record for the largest increase in a single day, although not all of the cases stem from the previous 24-hour period.

The recent surge in new infections, driven by the more contagious delta variant, has led to a backlog of positive test results that must be reviewed by staff at the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to isolate new cases. As a result, some cases reported on Thursday — and over the past several weeks — date back a week or more. The backlog of roughly 2,500 cases awaiting review has affected the state’s daily case reports and seven-day average, but does not delay when a person is notified about a positive test result, however.

Maine’s seven-day average of new cases stood at 590 on Tuesday, up from 456 cases daily for the week ending on September 15. The highest seven-day averages of the pandemic occurred last January, topping 600 cases for a short period of time.

To date, there have been 1,022 deaths in Maine linked to COVID-19. The Maine CDC has tracked a total of 89,989 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 since the coronavirus was first detected in Maine in March 2020.

While case rates are rising, Maine still has among the lowest infection and death rates in the nation for the pandemic. Maine also has the third-highest vaccination rate in the country after Vermont and Connecticut.

As of Wednesday evening, 73.4 percent of eligible Mainers had received the full slate of doses necessary for full inoculation against COVID-19. That figure drops to 64.9 percent when including children under age 12 who are not yet eligible for vaccination.

During his Wednesday briefing, Shah said he was seeing “some signs of optimism on the horizon – but there are still a lot of signs of concern” about the pandemic.

New hospitalization figures were not yet available on Thursday morning. As of Wednesday, there were 225 people hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, with 71 in critical care and 31 connected to ventilators. That is down from a record-high of 235 hospitalizations reported last Saturday.

