The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 867 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as the delta variant continues to spread across the state.

While Wednesday’s total represents the second-largest single-day tally of the pandemic, it appears to include cases reported to the Maine CDC as long as 10 days ago. For weeks, agency staff have been working through a backlog of positive test results that must be reviewed to distinguish between new cases and repeated positives for already known infections.

There were no additional deaths among individuals who had contracted the viral disease.

The seven-day average of new cases of COVID-19 continues to rise in Maine, standing at 559 on Wednesday. Two weeks or one incubation period earlier, Maine had averaged 456 cases for the week ending on September 15. The highest-ever seven-day average of just over 600 COVID-19 cases occurred in mid-January but Maine was averaging just a few dozen cases a day in early July.

To date, the Maine CDC has tracked 89,064 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 since the coronavirus was first detected in the state in March 2020. There have been at least 1,022 deaths linked to COVID-19 in the state during the pandemic.

Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah is expected to hold a briefing on COVID-19 at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The latest surge has been driven by the more contagious delta variant, which accounted for 100 percent of all cases in the Maine CDC’s most recent report on the genetic sequencing of COVID-19 cases. While the state had reported just under 2,700 so-called “breakthrough” cases of fully vaccinated individuals as of September 24, the vast majority of new cases in Maine as well as between 65 and 75 percent of all hospitalizations have been among the state’s smaller pool unvaccinated individuals.

New hospitalization figures were not yet available on Wednesday morning. There were 218 people hospitalized statewide on Tuesday with COVID-19 – down from 225 on Monday and a record of 235 on Saturday – while 67 people were in intensive care units and 34 were connected to ventilators. There were 50 available critical care beds on Tuesday out of 332 statewide.

As of Tuesday evening, 73.6 of all eligible Mainers and 64.8 percent of the state’s 1.3 million residents had received the full regimen of doses to be considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Maine has among the highest full vaccination percentages in the nation and has consistently had among the lowest COVID-19 case and death rates in the states throughout the pandemic.

