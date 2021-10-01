Howard Forrest Babbidge 1922 – 2021 PORTLAND – Howard Forrest Babbidge, 98, of Portland, passed away on September 28, 2021, at his residence. He was born on November 19, 1922 in West Falmouth, Maine, a son of Forrest Herbert and Vera May (Emerson) Babbidge. Howard graduated from high school in 1941 and joined the Army Air Corps in 1942. He was an instrument flying instructor during WWII and the Korean War. After his discharge from the service, he entered the University of Maine, graduating in 1950 with a degree in Civil Engineering. He was a self-employed land surveyor until 1988. Howard was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Lois Lovejoy Babbidge and his sister, Jean. Surviving are his sister, Roberta; daughters, Roberta, Mary, and Judith; his sons, Robert and Paul, plus grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Blanchard Cemetery, 215 Winn Road, Falmouth, ME. Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign Howard’s online guest book.

