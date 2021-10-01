Raymond Llewellyn Swain, Jr. 1931 – 2021 GEORGETOWN – Raymond Llewellyn Swain, Jr., 89, died peacefully Sept. 20, 2021 as he wished in his own bed holding hands with his wife of 65 years, Mary (Evans Wren). He was known for his kindness, quick wit and community service. He loved his many summers spent at Kennebec Point and the 25 years retirement in Georgetown. Ray was born on Dec. 8, 1931 in Medford, Mass. to Raymond L. Swain and Madeleine Louise Jones. Ray’s main interests were his family and his involvement in music. In the summers, Ray was a camp counselor at the Somerville, Mass. YMCA campgrounds on Great East Lake in New Hampshire and a gardener at the Wianno Club in Osterville on Cape Cod, Mass. He graduated from Tufts University in 1953 where he was a member of Delta Upsilon Fraternity and on the varsity wrestling team. From 1954 to 1956 he was in the 98th Army Band stationed in Trieste, Italy and Fort Rucker, Ala. In 1953 Ray joined Jones & Laughlin Steel, Co. as a sales trainee and was assigned the Memphis District Sales Office in 1956. In 1957, he was assigned to the Cleveland District Sales Office. He was transferred to Boston in 1982 as resident manager of sales for LTV Steel, Co. He retired from Republic Engineered Steel in 1994. Ray was married to his high-school sweetheart, Mary, also from Medford, Mass. on Feb. 11, 1956. They moved from Memphis to Lyndhurst, Ohio in 1957 where together they raised four children. Mary was a long-time summer resident of Kennebec Point, Georgetown, Maine where the family shared many happy memories. Family was very important to him his whole life. While living in Ohio, Ray was a vice president on the Board of Directors for the Cleveland Jaycees. He was on the Board of Managers at the Hillcrest YMCA and active in the Y youth soccer and wrestling programs. At the Church of the Good Shepherd in Lyndhurst, he was a lay reader, a chalice bearer, a vestry man and treasurer. He also served on the community liaison council for the Cleveland Playhouse. While living in Andover, Mass., he was a volunteer foster care reviewer for the Massachusetts Department of Social Services Unit for eight years. He was also a member of the New England Iron League. Ray enjoyed tennis and belonged to several tennis clubs. He also played golf and once made a hole-in-one. Music was always important to Ray, and he enjoyed playing piano from fake books throughout his life. He was on the Cleveland Orchestra Advisory Council IV. He was a board member, the business manager and an oboist with the Cleveland Philharmonic. He was a member of the Hermit Club in Cleveland for 20 years where he was member of the orchestra committee and an oboist with the orchestra. Ray was a long-time summer resident of Kennebec Point, Georgetown, and Maine and retired to Georgetown Center in 1996 because of his love of the Island. He was active in the Georgetown and Bath communities. He was on the Georgetown Harbor Committee, a volunteer at the Georgetown Historical Society and a board member of the Georgetown Volunteer Fire Department. He volunteered at the Greater Bath Elder Outreach Network and the Bath Area Food Truck and was a member of the Bath Romeos. Ray was a shipyard tour guide for 20 years beginning in 1997 at the Maine Maritime Museum and then as a greeter. He was on the Board of Directors for four years for the Mid Coast Symphony Orchestra. Ray played pickle ball at the Bath area YMCA until health issues took over. Before that, he played tennis at Maine Pines Racquet and Fitness in Brunswick. Ray was a long-time member of Grace Episcopal Church in Bath and served on the finance committee. Both he and his wife were members of the SAGE Square Dance Club; they loved to dance and enjoyed traveling. Despite his many activities and interests, family always came first with Ray. He is survived by his wife, Mary; his children, Carolyn (Ray) Perez of Simi Valley, Calif., Robert (Sondra Sherman) Swain of San Diego, Calif., Martha (Michael Buchman) Swain of Seattle, Wash. and Elizabeth (John Landry) Swain of Barrington, N.H.; his grandchildren, Sebastian (Monica) Swain-Gil of San Diego, Calif., Anton Swain-Gil of Alhambra, Calif,, Nicholas (Shari) Landry of Boulder, Colo,, Margaret Landry (Greg) Intonti of Portland, Maine, Caroline Landry at Simmons College in Brookline, Mass,, and Madeleine Buchman of Seattle, Wash,; and great- grandchild, Sebastian Swain-Gil, Jr. Ray’s funeral will be on Oct. 30, at 1 p.m. Eastern Time. Access to the ZOOM service is through the Worship Page on gracebath. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the: Georgetown Fire Department 777 Five Islands RD. Georgetown, ME 04548 or: Maine Maritime Museum 243 Washington St. Bath, ME 04530

