Maurice A. Morin Jr. 1947 – 2021 AUGUSTA – Maurice A. Morin Jr., of Freeport passed away September 26, 2021 at the Togus Hospital in Togus Maine after a long illness. He was born in Brunswick, Maine on August 9, 1947 to Maurice and Theresa (Chasse) Morin. He attended Brunswick High School and graduated in 1966. In 1967 he enlisted in the Army serving in Viet Nam until 1970 and received many medals of honor. Upon returning home he began work at BIW for 38 years as a supervisor. After retirement Moe became a snow bird and enjoyed traveling and cruising with his partner Brenda to many places. He is predeceased by his Mom and Dad and brother Gerald. Moe is survived by his son David and brothers Ronald and Richard. His partner Brenda Koehling, Uncle Don, former wife Donna. Granddaughters Elizabeth and Shelby. Great grandchildren Maddox and Garrett. Condolences and fond memories may be shared at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com. A Livestream of the service will be available at http://www.my.gather.app/remember/maurice-morin-jr . Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday October 5, 2021 from 10-11am followed by a Liturgy of the Word at 11am also at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Burr Cemetery in Freeport. Arrangements are under the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home & Cremation Care 12 Federal Street Brunswick, 725-4341.

