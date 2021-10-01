OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Richard Litwin, 74, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at Maine Medical Center, after a brief illness.

He was born in Holyoke, Mass. on Oct. 4, 1946, to the late Stanley E. Litwin, Sr and Stella B. (Chliszczyk) Litwin. He was raised in Chicopee and was a member of the first graduating class of Chicopee Comprehensive High School in 1964. After high school, he enlisted in the Army, serving in the Vietnam War. Upon return, he graduated from University of Massachusetts Amherst in 1973.

Rich worked in insurance auditing for over 30 years. In 1993, he moved from Chicopee to Old Orchard Beach which he lovingly called home for the remainder of his life.

In the years following his retirement, he was a tireless advocate for veterans and was actively involved with the local VFW and the Maine Military Museum and the Learning Center in South Portland. Above all, he loved spending time with his grandkids, golfing and especially going to see live music, a lifelong love he has passed on to his beloved family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his two brothers, Robert Litwin who served in the U.S. Army and died in the Vietnam War and Stanley E. “Stas” Litwin, Jr. and sister Kathleen E. “Kitch” (Litwin) Collins.

He is survived by his wife of 13 years Faith Hall Litwin; three loving children, Jeffrey Litwin of Easthampton, Mass., Kristen Procon of Ludlow, Mass. and Sara Campbell and her husband Trevor of Hampden; his six grandchildren, Hayley, Jillian, Kyle, Brady, Julian and Elliott; his brother John “Jack” Litwin and his wife Diane of Georgia; his sisters Dorothy Densmore, Patricia Zak and Sandra Besaw and her husband William, all of Chicopee, Mass.; first wife Cathy Litwin; his sisters-in-law, Terry Sullivan of Washington and Sandra “Sandy” Litwin of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and many dear nephews, nieces, cousins and extended members of the Litwin family.

A special thanks to the Old Orchard Beach Police, Fire and EMS for their concern and outstanding service.

Richard will be buried at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam, Mass. in a private service. A celebration of life service will be held at Memorial Park in Old Orchard Beach on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 at 3 p.m. with a reception following at the VFW Post 7997.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, Saco is respectfully handling his arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to the:

Maine Military Museum

50 Peary Terrace

South Portland, ME 04106

