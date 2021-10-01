Aubrey E. Steen Jr. 1927 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Aubrey E. Steen Jr., 93, passed away peacefully Sept. 24, 2021, at Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick. He was born on Oct. 30, 1927, in Bath, Maine, the son of Aubrey and Esther Steen. Aubrey graduated from Morse High School in 1945. Following graduation, he served proudly in the United States Navy. He married the love of his life, Dorothy Belanger, in 1949. They lived in Bath where they raised two daughters. He worked with his brothers at Steen Company as a master tin smith for his entire career. Aubrey was an avid sportsman. He loved fishing with his many friends, especially up to Moosehead Lake. Among his other interests were golf, softball, basketball, the Patriots and, of course, the Boston Red Sox. In his later years he enjoyed playing cards at the Senior Center. Aubrey was a best friend to many and kind to everyone he ever met. He loved his family and many friends and never an unkind word left his lips. He loved animals, especially his cat, Fred! In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy, his two brothers, James and Richard Steen. Surviving are his two daughters, Christie Kelley of Rockland and Deborah Steen of Bath, five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, sister and brother-in-law, Annette and Bruce Hixon and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Oct. 24, 2021, between 2 and 4 p.m., at the Senior Center, 45 Floral Street, Bath. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brunswick Humane Society

