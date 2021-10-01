OTISFIELD – Fred W. Cummings, 71, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at home. He was born April 2, 1950, in Portland, Maine, a son of the late Levi and Lillian (Daums) Cummings. Fred worked as a welder. Fred was active for 32 years with Special Olympics in the New England area. He pioneered the milfoil project for Pleasant Lake, Otisfield and lead the organization for nearly 20 years.

Fred married Elaine (DiNunzio) on Oct. 28, 1994. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his loving family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Levi and Lillian Cummings.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Elaine Cummings; his daughter, Dawn and her husband John Allen; his son, Channing Foss and his wife Micki; his eight loving grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many special friends.

Keeping with Fred’s wishes all services are private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of Oxford Hills Funeral and Cremation Service, 1037 Main St., Oxford, to make an online condolence please visit http://www.chandlerfuenrals.com.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Southern Maine Special Olympics.

