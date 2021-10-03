They wore masks at the starting line, and were all smiles by the finish.

Jacob Terry of Scarborough and Abby Hamilton of Yarmouth turned in impressive performances in their first attempt at racing 26.2 miles. They won the men’s and women’s divisions of the 30th Gorham Savings Bank Maine Marathon on a drizzly Sunday morning in Portland.

Terry, who ran track and cross country at the University of Maine, surged to victory in a time of two hours, 25 minutes, 27 seconds after trailing two other runners inside Payson Park in the 25th mile. Former Black Bears teammate Aaron Willingham of Portland, who led the race through 22 miles but found himself third upon entering Baxter Boulevard, was runner-up a minute behind Terry.

Ryan Eiler, 35, of Hyde Park, Mass., had taken over the lead from Willingham shortly before the Martin’s Point Bridge in Falmouth. Eiler turned onto Baxter Boulevard leading the men’s field but was passed by Terry, Willingham and Kennebunk’s Kevin Greene, 29, who wound up third in 2:27:15, half a minute ahead of Eiler.

By contrast, Hamilton never trailed among women. The 22-year-old graduate of Bates College broke the tape in 2:39:38 only four seconds shy of the course record set by Emily LeVan in 2004.

Runner-up Purity Munene of Columbia, S.C., was more than 10 minutes behind Hamilton, in 2:50:07. Clare Franco, 31, of Boston was third in 2:52:24 and Sarah Mulcahy, 36, of Fort Kent fourth in 2:53:16.

Terry and Hamilton each earned $1,000 for their individual victories. The top five men and women each received prize money, dropping down in $200 increments behind the winners.

Roughly 2,300 runners started the race, which includes a half marathon and marathon relay. The latter drew approximately 100 relay teams. Coronavirus precautions led organizers to make the 2020 event virtual and require proof of vaccination or a negative test in order to run on Sunday, with masks on until crossing the start line and a funneled starting area to avoid on-course congestion.

In the half marathon, Jarrod Ottman, 23, of Merrimack, N.H., posted the second-fastest time in race history to win by a little over a minute in 1:06:31. Nick Matteucci of St. Louis was second.

Among women, Aleta Looker, 25, of Somerville, Mass., won by nearly seven minutes in 1:17:44. In a tight race for second place, Alyson Ursiny, 33, of Yarmouth edged Phoebe Oehmig, 24, of Brunswick by three seconds in 1:24:32.

