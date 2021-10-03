Maine hospitals had 205 patients with COVID-19 on Sunday, an increase of one from Saturday that keeps the total near the historic highs reached in September.

The highest total so far has been 235 COVID-19 hospital patients on Sept. 25. Numbers have been slowly falling since then, though daily totals have remained high as the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention deals with a backlog of reports.

On Sunday, 64 patients were in intensive care, and 29 were on ventilators.

Overall, Maine hospitals had 49 intensive care unit beds available of a total 334, and 195 ventilators available of 303.

The Maine CDC on Saturday reported another 741 cases and two deaths, raising cumulative totals to 91,468 cases and 1,026 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

New case numbers aren’t available from the Maine CDC on Sundays, but the public health agency does update hospital and vaccination statistics.

As of Sunday, 877,509 people had received the final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s 65.28 percent of Maine’s population and 74.1 percent of vaccine-eligible people age 12 or older.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: