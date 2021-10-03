FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Harlem Shuffle,” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

2. “Beautiful World, Where Are You,” by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

3. “The Madness of Crowds,” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

4. “A Slow Fire Burning,” by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

5. “The Personal Librarian,” by Marie Benedict & Victoria Christopher Murray (Berkley)

6. “Bewilderment,” by Richard Powers (W. W. Norton)

7. “Matrix,” by Lauren Groff (Riverhead)

8. “Change Sings,” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)

9. “Klara and the Sun,” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf)

10. “Great Circle,” by Maggie Shipstead (Knopf)

Paperback

1. “The Best Short Stories 2021: The O. Henry Prize Winners,” edited by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Anchor)

2. “The Night Ocean,” by Paul La Farge (Penguin)

3. “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” by Ocean Vuong (Penguin)

4. “The Exiles,” by Christina Baker Kline (Custom House)

5. “Mexican Gothic,” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey)

6. “The Nickel Boys,” by Colson Whitehead (Anchor)

7. “Blueberries for Sal,” by Robert McCloskey (Puffin)

8. “The River,” by Peter Heller (Vintage)

9. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

10. “We Have Always Lived in the Castle,” by Shirley Jackson (Penguin)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)

2. “On Freedom,” by Maggie Nelson (Graywolf)

3. “Peril,” by Bob Woodward & Robert Costa (Simon)

4. “Wintering,” by Katherine May (Riverhead)

5. “The Lost Kitchen,” by Erin French (Clarkson Potter)

6. “Humankind,” by Rutger Bregman (Little Brown)

7. “The Isolation Artist,” by Bob Keyes (Godine)

8. “Little Local Maine Cookbook,” by Annie B. Copps (Countryman)

9. “Last Best Hope,” by George Packer (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

10. “Caste,” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

Paperback

1. “The Body Keeps the Score,” by Bessel Van Der Kolk (Penguin)

2. “Walking Through History,” by Paul J. Ledman (Next Steps)

3. “Fathoms,” by Rebecca Giggs (Simon)

4. “The Maine Atlas & Gazetteer” (Delorme)

5. “The Mystery of Charles Dickens,” by A.N. Wilson (Harper)

6. “Shark Drunk,” by Morten Stroksnes (Vintage)

7. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed)

8. “All We Can Save,” edited by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson & Katharine K. Wilkinson (One World)

9. “The Lobster Coast,” by Colin Woodard (Penguin)

10. “Nobody Will Tell You This But Me,” by Bess Kalb (Vintage)

— Longfellow Books, Portland

