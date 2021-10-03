PEAKS ISLAND – Arthur Jablow Fink, 74, Peaks Island, passed, April 21, 2021 to experience his next journey. With his beloved family by his side, he bid farewell, with ocean breezes blowing softly and flowers beginning their blooming outside his island home of over 25 years, while inside an early Spring fire going in the fireplace, candles lit while dear friend and Chaplain, Jean Berman, led a simple, profound ancient shared process, of honoring Arthur in the sacred time of his spirit crossing over – Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home offered him an exceptionally well-tended last ferry ride.

Arthur was born and grew up in Manhattan. Attending the Friend’s Seminary inspired his heading to Swarthmore College to study physics. At Harvard he received a master’s degree in computer science and was a doctoral candidate in artificial intelligence.

Arthur began a career in journalistic broadcasting and public relations with the American Friends Service Committee in Boston, and then went on to manage software development and client adoption for companies such as: Northeast Cooperatives, General Electric, Volkswagen, the United States Coast Guard, and Hanover Insurance. His software set a stellar standard for usability which still solidly lives on in many hospitals besides other corporate settings.

He traveled extensively for work and had a special place in his heart for his cherished Amsterdam and the Netherlands.

Being a scientist and an artist, Arthur’s passion for dance photography took him throughout New England into New York. A resident dance photographer at the Bates Dance Festival, well over 12 years, offered him an abundant opportunity to honor what he called his “spiritual gift” which taught him “at a very deep soul level.”

Arthur documented a particular funded trip to Auschwitz which was exhibited at the Maine Jewish Museum and Portland Friends Meeting. He had planned other presentations of the work to ignite discussions of bringing hope and light as we consider dark historical events.

He often offered his photography in meaningful ways, for years volunteering at Maine Medical Center to photograph families whose babies had very short lives or who died at birth and photographing the parades, and events for the Peaks Island community to enjoy.

Teaching photography courses was a treasured part of his photography work. Arthur also offered his varied expertise in consulting and coaching serving on the board of Creative Portland, the Historic Preservation Commission of Portland, and as president of the board of the Maine Coast Waldorf School in Freeport, during which he oversaw the first Capital Campaign to design and build what is now the Waldorf School in Freeport. He was also active in the Waldorf school in Wilton, N.H. before coming to Portland.

Frequently speaking and mentoring other presenters at Pecha Kucha Portland, a branch of an international forum begun in Tokyo over 20 years ago, which offers presentations about ideas and experiences, he served on its board of directors.

He had a continuing cherished involvement with the Quaker community, in Portland and New England, as well as London and Amsterdam Friends Meetings, often as one of the Clerks. Arthur also served on the board of Abbey of Hope, a group fostering interfaith dialogue, and was an engaged participant in the Northfield Conference – a multi-age, multi-faith, multi-gender 125 year old Spiritual Conference held at Northfield-Mt. Herman School in Mass.

For those who knew Arthur, with his incredible energy, curiosity, and activism, it was difficult to hear that he had been diagnosed with end-stage pancreatic cancer on his 74th birthday, only seven and a half weeks before his passing. Always the thought-provoking questioner in any meeting or conference, his legacy is to encourage questioning, compassion, and soulful artistic expression in all that we do or consider. Preserving the memory of his presence in the many areas of the Portland community and in Maine will confirm that he lives on in spirit,inspiring all of us.

Arthur was predeceased by his mother, Selma Jablow Fink, his second mother, Sona Holman Fink, his father, Karl Fink, his infant daughter Sarah.

Arthur is survived by his beloved wife Aaiyn Foster; his second daughter, Alyssa Foster Tabbutt, his son-in-law Kenneth Curry; his grandchildren, Lola Rose, Homer James, and Ophelia Grace of South Lake Tahoe, Calif.; his stepsons Austin, Jonathan Chick and wife Zabella Hassan Chick, of New York, and their children Julian, Luella, and Emmett.

Arthur had a private Green Burial at Portland Friends Meeting Cemetery.

On Thursday, OCTOBER 7, 2021 an OPENING 5-7 for the Exhibition of Arthur’s dance photography, DANCING IN THE LIGHT, Spiegel Gallery at Maine Jewish Museum (MJM) curated by Nanci Kahn & Bruce Brown. Show is OCTOBER 7 – NOVEMBER 12, 2021. FIRST FRIDAY ARTWALK: Nov. 5, 5-8.

MEMORIAL: Saturday, OCTOBER 9, 2021 a safe outside gathering Memorial, a Meeting for Memorial in the tradition of Friends / Quakers, at the Lions Club on Peaks Island, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. honoring Arthur’s life and legacy, and the pure joy he brought and shared so freely during his life.

