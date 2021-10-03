YARMOUTH – Janice Emily (Crouse) Chamberlain, 84, longtime resident of Yarmouth, passed away peacefully in Yarmouth on Sept. 27, 2021. She was born in Brunswick on Dec. 13, 1936, a daughter of John and Evelyn (Leighton) Crouse.

She graduated from North Yarmouth Academy in 1955 and later married Robert R. Chamberlain on June 22, 1956.

Janice was a homemaker and was an administrator at Mercy Hospital as well as a part-time x-ray technician.

She was an avid world traveler. She loved books, family history, cooking and playing Dominoes with her friends, weekly. She also enjoyed summers at the family camp on Little Sebago Lake and gatherings with family and friends for holidays and special occasions. She was known as a very generous person and was loved by all her friends and family.

She was an active member of the Health Counsel in Yarmouth, president of the historical society for Yarmouth and the first person to receive the Mathew T. Jeton award for community service in 2000.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Steven R. Chamberlain; and her beloved Pug, Kosmo.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert “Bob” R. Chamberlain; daughter, Amy Elizabeth Chamberlain; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 7 at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth. A private family graveside ceremony will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Yarmouth.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at Coastal Manor in Yarmouth for their dedication and compassion for Janice during her final days.

Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign Janice’s online guest book.

In lieu of flowers/donations, the family would like to request donations to your local animal shelter or the Yarmouth Historical Society.

