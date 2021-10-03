SCARBOROUGH – Janice Callahan Costello, 87, of Scarborough, formerly of Pine Point and Lewiston, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Piper Shores Assisted Living surrounded by her loving family. Janice was born on May 26, 1934 in Lewiston, daughter of James Forrest and Mary O’Brien Callahan.

Janice attended Lewiston High School and graduated from Lesley College in 1956 with a degree in elementary education. She went on to teach 2nd and 4th grades at Farwell Elementary School in Lewiston.

On July 12, 1958, Janice married James R. Costello. Together they enjoyed 57 years of marriage and raised five children. Janice also had eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Although Janice never worked at the Sun Journal in an official capacity, she played a vital, supporting role in the functioning and health of the family business.

During her lifetime, Janice was an active community volunteer. She was a member of the Patronesses of St. Mary’s Hospital and the Woman’s Hospital Association at Central Maine Medical Center, as well as the Lewiston-Auburn College Club. Her favorite volunteer activities centered around her children. She enjoyed spending time at Pettingill Elementary School as a library and classroom volunteer. Janice was also a parishioner at St. Joseph’s Church in Lewiston and St. Maximilian Kolbe Church in Scarborough.

Janice was graceful and strong, peppered with a dry sense of humor. She was the consummate hostess who loved to entertain and host large family gatherings. Her cooking was so well-liked that her children often stopped by the day after a party to eat leftovers. Janice’s lasagna and baked stuffed lobsters were frequently requested by friends and family alike.

Janice’s gifts also included her flair for decorating and fashion. She enjoyed skiing, tennis, sailing, golf, and playing card games with her family and friends. Janice was devoted to her family and supported them in all their activities. She cherished being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and will be greatly missed.

Janice is survived by her five children, Catherine Snook and her husband Edward, of Auburn, James Jr. and his wife Debra, of North Palm Beach, Fla., Stephen and his wife Mary Ellen, of Lewiston, David and his wife Carie, of Falmouth, and Maureen Wedge and her husband David, of Westbrook; eight grandchildren, Edward “Ted” Snook Jr. and his wife Kate, Meghan Snook Gaetani and her husband Ben, and Anna Snook, Kevin, Stephanie, and Courtney Costello, and Caitlin and David Costello; two great-grandchildren, Callahan Snook and Nora Gaetani; one sister, Barbara Masselli; and many nieces and nephews.

Janice was predeceased by her loving husband, Jim; her parents; and her two brothers, Thomas and William Callahan.

The Costello family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation for the care and compassion Janice received from the dedicated staff at Piper Shores Assisted Living and Hospice of Southern Maine. Janice’s family is very grateful for their kindness, concern, and support. The family would also like to thank Dr. William Lee for his years of wonderful medical care, and more recently Dr. John Reynolds.

Services will be private due to the pandemic.

You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences, and fond memories with the Costello family by visiting their guest book at http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janice’s memory at http://www.cureibm.org, http://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org, or to the charity of your choice.

Guest Book