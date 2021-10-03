BIDDEFORD – Longtime Hanover, N.H. resident, Doris T. (Bagloe) Stone, passed away in the care of St. Andre Health Care in Biddeford on Sept. 30, 2021.

Doris was born in Hanover, N.H. at Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital on August 28, 1926 to Evelyn Bagloe, longtime owner of the Blue Spruce Lodge. Doris grew up in Hanover, N.H., graduating from Hanover High School in 1944. During the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s, she worked at the Hanover Inn, Louis Restaurant, and the Green Lantern Inn. She also worked as a receptionist at Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital until her retirement in 1976.

To read Doris’ full obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit http://www.hopememorial.com.

Guest Book