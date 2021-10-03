WESTBROOK – Yvonne C. Brooks of Westbrook, died of natural causes on Sept. 25, 2021 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. Born in Westbrook, Yvonne attended and graduated from Westbrook schools. She married Richard Brooks in 1959 and together they built a loving home and had a beautiful and devoted marriage for 61 years.

Yvonne attended St. Hyacinths and St. Mary’s churches. She volunteered in the offices of St. Hyacinths parish. She worked for M-n-M and loved her job. She was affectionately called “The Candy Lady”. Yvonne loved meeting and talking with people and she was loved by all who knew her. Yvonne was a warm, giving, happy person who was also quite funny and a joy to be around.

Yvonne enjoyed entertaining, cooking, traveling, boating, playing racquetball, and spending quality time with family and friends.

She is survived by her only child, Susan Drew, son-in-law Mark Drew, granddaughters Allison and Kathryn Drew of Windham; her sister, Bernadette Clancy of Westbrook; several nieces, nephews; and cousins across the country.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, at St. Hyacinths Cemetery, 296 Stroudwater St. Westbrook. To express condolences or to participate in Yvonne’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

