WINDHAM – Gary P. Eastman of Windham passed away Sept. 29, 2021 in Portland with his wife Susan, and daughter, Allison by his side. He was 71.

He was born Oct. 30 1949 to Lillian and Harry Eastman. He graduated from Westbrook High School and went to what is now SMTC. He had a talent for fixing things and worked as a heavy truck mechanic.

He loved to be outside and enjoyed spending time at the family camp on Highland Lake. Gary was a wonderful husband and father. He made the best grilled cheese sandwiches and loved to watch Jeopardy every night with his wife and their dog, Rocket.

When he was better he loved to kayak and ride his bike. He waterskied and snowmobiled played an entertaining game of badminton. Gary enjoyed coffee on the porch and spending time with family. He was hardworking and kind. He had the best smile, and he always put his family first.

He wanted to thank the nurses and doctors in the cardiac ICU at MMC who helped to care for him and his family until he passed.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Susan; and their daughter, Allison Stapleton and her husband, Nick. He is also survived by his mother, Lillian; and his siblings and their spouses who all came to see him and be with his family. They are Janine and Bob Cook, Woody and Linda Eastman, and Brian and Jeanine Eastman of Windham, as well as Norris and Cathleen Eastman of Gorham and his sister-in-law, Peggy Merrill, of Raymond. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

There will be no services per his request. Thank you to everyone who loved him. He will be greatly missed.

Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net and https://www.facebook.com/FALewiston

