SCARBOROUGH – Ogden White Jr., 84, died Sept. 30, 2021 peacefully at his home in Prouts Neck, in the loving embrace of his wife Bonnie, surrounded by his children.

Ogden was born Sept. 21, 1937 in New York City, son of Ogden White and Sally Sprague White (Kirkland).

He enrolled at St. Paul’s School in 1949 after attending Far Hills Country Day in Far Hills, N.J., and the Aiken School in Aiken, S.C. Earning his B.A. from Harvard in 1960, he joined the First National Bank of Boston in 1960 where he remained through 1984. Ogden became president of Bank Boston International – New York in 1975, then chairman until 1982. Based in New York City, he oversaw the international corporate lending operations, private banking, and foreign exchange operation of branch offices in Miami, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Luxembourg. During the ’70s while stationed in New York, Ogden was a member of the Young Presidents Organization and co-founder of the YPO international chapter. Following his banking career, Ogden joined BASELINE and later became a director and senior advisor at MarketGrader through his retirement.

On Sept. 10, 1959, Ogden married Bonnie Donnell Richardson. Together they raised three children and celebrated their 62nd anniversary in September. Ogden and Bonnie lived in Manchester by the Sea, Mass., Locust Valley, N.Y., Brookline, Mass., finally settling in Jupiter Island, Fla. and his beloved Prouts Neck.

While in Prouts Neck during the summers, Ogden enjoyed outdoor activities and hosting his children and grandchildren. He was an enthusiastic golfer with a thunderous drive and played for “the glory of the individual shot.” He was president of the Prouts Neck Country Club from 1994-2000. An enthusiastic gardener, Ogden extended his efforts beyond his own property to the entirety of Prouts Neck, leading gangs of teenagers in the eradication of invasive plants, founding the Bittersweet Society, now the Prouts Neck Conservancy.

While on Jupiter Island, Fla., Ogden enjoyed a great many friends and activities. He was president of the Jupiter Island Historical Society and a loyal and enthusiastic supporter of the Maltz Jupiter Theatre. While in retirement, he was able to realize a lifelong dream of taking to the stage, enjoying prominent roles in several musicals at Jupiter Island as well as a solo curtain call singing “The Impossible Dream” at the Maltz.

Ogden is lovingly remembered by his wife, Bonnie; his three children and their spouses, Jennifer Walsh (Peter), Ogden White III (Elizabeth), Cynthia Day (Chris); 10 grandchildren; and his sisters Patsy White Timpson and Alexandra White Smith; and many much loved nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased in 2014 by his sister, Sally White Lee.

Ogden will be interred at Christ Memorial Chapel in Hobe Sound, Fla. and there will be a memorial service in June of 2022 at St. James Church in Prouts Neck.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his memory to the

Prouts Neck Conservancy

499 Black Point Rd.

Scarborough, ME 04074 or the

Maltz Jupiter Theatre

1001 East Indiantown Rd.

Jupiter, FL 33477

