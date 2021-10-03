KENNEBUNK – Madelyn Eva (Daigle) Williams, 93, passed away peacefully on Sept. 27, 2021. Madelyn was a longtime resident of Woodside Drive and Atria of Kennebunk. She was born Jan. 4, 1928 in Fort Fairfield to Frank E. and Eva M. (Greenier) Daigle.

“Madge”, as she was known to most, attended schools in Fort Fairfield and after graduating from Fort Fairfield High School she went on to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse. She graduated with an RN degree from the School of Nursing at Maine General Hospital of Portland, now Maine Medical Center. Her first job was in the offices of Alvine E, Ottum, MD. After starting her family, she became a private duty nurse for MMC, then later a surgical nurse at Webber Hospital and SMMC, Biddeford.

Madge was a very active retiree. As a longtime communicant of Saint Martha’s Parish, Kennebunk, she served as a parish council member, Eucharistic Minister, and Sacristan. She visited both Huntington Commons and Atria as a Sacristan and became instrumental with others in forming the Mass and Communion group for St. Martha’s at Atria. She was extremely proud to put her craftsman skills (handed down from her father) to use by joining in the building of homes with Habitat for Humanity.

She is survived by her four children, son, W.H. “Skip” Williams (Lorrie Zeiner) of Southport, daughters Marlyn (Rob) O’Connell of Anna Maria Island, Fla., Marcia (Bernie) Spine of Southport, N.C., and son, Dennis Williams (Gayle Cain) of Concord, N.H. She will also be loved and missed by her nine grandchildren, their spouses; and 13 “greats”, all of whom she was extremely proud.

She was predeceased by a son, Daniel J. Williams, formerly of Epping N.H.

A Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will take place at Holy Spirit Parish St. Martha’s Church, Kennebunk at a later date. Internment will be at St. Denis Cemetery, Fort Fairfield.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Madge’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

If desired donations may be made in Madge’s memory to

St. Jude‘s Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105 or

York County Habitat

for Humanity

P.O. Box 267

Kennebunk, ME 04043

