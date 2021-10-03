PORTLAND – Michael L. Ralston Jr., passed away at his home in Portland on Sept. 22, 2021, at the age of 51. Michael was born on Feb. 21, 1970 in Sanford to Michael Sr. and the late Rachel Ralston. He graduated from Sanford High School as Salutatorian in 1988 and went on to obtain a B.A. in Arts at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. in 1992.

Michael was employed previously by WEX in Portland, and later joined Blue Tarp (now Capital One Trade Credit) in 2005 in Portland and was an integral part of the tech team for over 16 years.

Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Rachel Ralston, with whom he shared an intimate bond.

He is survived by his father, Michael L. Ralston Sr., and wife, Charlene Ford Ralston; sisters Marie Herdan and Maureen Vashon and her husband, Michael; beloved niece and nephews Innes Herdan and Andrew Herdan and wife, Brianna Herdan and Matthew, Logan, Joshua Vashon; and grandnephew and niece Andrew Jr. and Savannah Herdan.

Michael had many friends, was a prolific reader, loved to paint, play his guitar, enjoyed golf, running and physical fitness. He was a proud vegetarian and enjoyed cooking.

One of Michael’s favorite roles in life was being an uncle to his nieces and nephews. He was so proud of their accomplishments, and often shared that sentiment. Mike never missed a family Christmas celebration. He treasured his longtime friendships with high school and college classmates, and his colleagues. He will be missed by many.

A Memorial Service celebrating Michael’s life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 12 p.m. at the Carll-Heald and Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale. Visiting for family and friends will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Burial will be at a later date in the family plot at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford.

Condolences may be expressed at http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

