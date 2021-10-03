PORTLAND – Marjorie Manning Vaughan, 67, of Portland, passed from this world to the next step on her spiritual journey on Sept. 8, 2021, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

Born in Portland on Jan. 30, 1954, Marjorie was the daughter of Roger N. Vaughan and Virginia (Wright) Vaughan. She grew up in Yarmouth and was educated in the Yarmouth schools, graduating from North Yarmouth Academy. She attended the University of Maine Portland-Gorham, graduating cum laude with a liberal arts degree that included studies in four disciplines. She went on to attend Bangor Theological Seminary, one of only a few women in her class, graduating with a master’s degree in Divinity. In 1999, she attended the University of New England school of social work, graduating with a master’s degree in Social Work in 2002.

Marjorie stood for justice and the importance of kindness. Even as a child, she always wanted to help people. As a social worker she worked with people in the mental health field who were labelled severely and persistently mentally ill. Marjorie firmly believed in mental health and recovery. A dedicated advocate, she organized and participated in demonstrations and rallies, spoke to the state about impending budget cuts and the negative impact on people needing support to stay well, wrote letters to people in the political arena and even managed to get into former Gov. John E. Baldacci’s office. While employed at Counseling Services Inc., she enjoyed teaching recovery classes. After retiring she returned to her life-long passion of photography. Anywhere she was you knew she had a camera. She specialized in Liturgical Photography and was sought after for her ability to capture the “Holy” in the moment.

Predeceased by her parents; and her brother, Roger N. Vaughan Jr.

She is survived by her wife, Stacy Parady and their devoted furry children, Brooks, Flossy, and Karma, of Portland; her sister, Vesta (Vaughan) Rand of Yarmouth, brother-in-law, Alan Rand, also of Yarmouth; four nephews, Nathaniel A. Rand, his wife Paige and their three children, Owen, Emmett and Caroline, of Scituate, Mass.; Jared V. Rand, his wife Amanda and their three children, Declan, Stella and Madalyn of Westford, Mass.; Scott W. Vaughan, his wife Rachel and their son, Eli of Lewisburg, Pa. and Sean Vaughan of Falmouth; Jay Vincent, his life partner Ellie and their two children, River and Monty; and a large family of other close friends.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 3, at 1 p.m., at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, Cape Elizabeth, followed by a reception at the church.

