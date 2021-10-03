CASCO – Beverly Jane Mersinger Richardson, formerly of Standish and Seattle, passed away one day before her 87th birthday on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 after a yearlong battle with Emphysema and Congestive Heart Failure.

She had been well cared for since January at the Country Village Assisted Living facility in Casco.

Beverly was born in Malone, N.Y. to Louis and Pearl Mersinger. She was one of 10 children, two siblings survive her – Nancy Brown and her husband Gary of Malone, N.Y. and David Mersinger and his wife, Terry of Buffalo, N.Y.

She was also predeceased by her husband, John M. Richardson.

Beverly and John had four children, Cecilia Richardson Hicks of Buxton, who passed away in 2010, Evelyn Richardson Daly, whereabouts unknown, Cassandra Richardson and her husband Rueben Lein of Seattle, and Randy Richardson and wife Kathy of Standish. She has four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Beverly grew up in Malone, N.Y. and lived in Canada for a short time before settling in Maine. She moved to Seattle where she lived for many years before returning to Maine in 1998. She held several secretarial jobs over the years. She was very proud of her flower and vegetable gardens and was a voracious reader. She was a very independent woman.

The family wishes to profusely thank Biney and the incredible staff at Country Village Assisted Living in Casco. Their loving care for and patience with Beverly will never be forgotten. May you find peace now Beverly.

At Beverly’s request, there will be no services. Her final resting place will be at one of her favorite places.

