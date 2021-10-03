FLORIDA – Sandra Jean Sawyer, a devoted and loving wife of 62 years, and a loving mother, peacefully ascended into heaven on August 17, 2021.

She will forever be remembered for her beautiful soul and the amazing love she gave her family.

Born to George and Mabel Paul on Sept. 4, 1943, Sandra lived in South Windham throughout her childhood with her sisters, Teresa and Judy and her brothers, Butch, Kent and Bobbie.

Married on Dec. 5, 1959, to Ronald Craig Sawyer, Sandra began the most beautiful love story that would last her entire life. In the early 1960s, Ronald built a home for his new bride and their future family on Dutton Hill Road in Windham. Throughout the years they welcomed sons Rick and Rob and daughters Rhonda and Brenda into the Sawyer family. As their love grew so did their family, and they moved to So. Casco in the early 1970s, and then again to their final home in Central Florida.

Each generation brought new grandchildren and Sandra enjoyed teaching them to cook and garden. Her children’s fondest memories include horseback riding with their mom, creating pieces of artwork while attending ceramic class, and the constant smell of her delicious chocolate chip and peanut butter cookies.

Ronald and Sandra enjoyed beach time with their family at Pine Point Beach, in Maine, as well as Daytona Beach in Fla.

Sandra’s legacy as a health care aid at a local clinic echo throughout the medical community even today as countless patients and doctors recall her compassionate approach and her unassuming natural role as the “matriarch of the office”.

Sandra is survived by her sons and daughters Rick, Rhonda, her fiancé Joe, Rob, his wife Anne, Brenda, her husband Dennis; brother Butch, sister Judy; and several nieces and nephews. Sandra was the proud grandparent of seven children and great-grandparent to nine beautiful children. She is fondly remembered by friends and family and will be missed dearly.

Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted. ∞Matthew 5:4.

