OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Drusilla M. (Martin) Myers, 77, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, with her family by her side.

She was the wife of the late Darrell E. Myers Sr. who died on Sept. 16, 2016.

Burial in the Veterans’ Cemetery in Springvale will be private.

For a complete obituary, to sign Dru’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family, please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com.

