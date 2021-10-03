SCARBOROUGH – Joyce Lindsay Martin, daughter of Pauline Utterback and Spencer Lindsay was born in Hagerstown, Md. and died peacefully, on Sept. 28, 2021, at 92 years of age, at Piper Shores Retirement Community following an extraordinary life.

A graduate of the University of Maryland with a degree in Spanish, Joyce worked as a translator for the Department of Agriculture.

She lived and raised her children in Caribou and spent many summers at Cross Lake. Joyce later moved to Portland where she worked as a cosmetic buyer for Ward Brothers and J.C. Penney Co. She was a member of the United Church of Christ, South Portland.

Joyce enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking and spending time with her family who brought her great joy.

Joyce is survived by her four children, Lynn (Mark) Horn of Ft. Smith, Ark., Ann (Michael) Bell and of Scarborough, Jim (Susann) Martin of Oak Harbor, Wash., and Todd (Raelynn) Martin of Litchfield, N.H. She is also survived by nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Joyce’s family wish to thank the staff at Piper Shores for their compassionate care.

There will be a family celebration of Joyce’s life at a later date.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Joyce’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.

Guest Book