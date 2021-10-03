SOUTH PORTLAND – Gary Goddard passed away at Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough, the early morning of Sept. 21, 2021. His death followed a lengthy battle with early onset Alzheimer’s.

Gary was born in Laconia, N.H. on Oct. 20, 1956 where he resided until his late teens, when he migrated to Portland. He often spoke of his childhood, during which he was especially close to his grandmother. She played a pivotal role in his upbringing.

He was employed by the City of Portland in entry level positions until his basic design skills found their home in the Print Shop. Gary became the manager of the Print Shop for the City, where he created brochures, reports, mass mailings and whatever was needed by the departments of City Government. He managed this entity until his retirement.﻿

He purchased his home in Ferry Village, South Portland, where he resided until his death. His home was one of his most cherished possession, and he rebuilt it and surrounding structures over the ensuing years, as he was capable of performing any task he set his mind to do. It was in the land surrounding this home where his famous gardens took root.

The gardens drew observers from all around, both in and out of state who had learned of their beauty. He lovingly cultivated flowers, trees and shrubs both common and unusual. He shared his methods and knowledge with neighbors and friends, many of whom admitted their own gardens evolved from his knowledge, as well as cuttings from his mature plants.

His yard included a Japanese Tea House, which he designed and built, as well as a small pond. The gardens were enhanced by rocks, large and small, which he had placed in strategic sights, exemplifying his innate talent for design and decor. This talent could also be seen in his love for photography and the results of his work in this arena.

Gary had a very special love of animals and throughout his adult life, nurtured his pet dogs and cats. He generally shared his home with friends of each variety and one dog never seemed enough. He usually enjoyed a pair of them at one time.

Gary practiced Tai Chi for years and made numerous friends while practicing this art. Friends were also made through his interest in Wicca and love of music. He loved ’80s music and especially Disco. Gary brought joy to many people through his dancing abilities. He was completely relaxed in this mode and appeared to be so carefree and taken by the music, that others were wrapped in his happiness.

Gary was loved by almost anyone who ever met him. He eagerly shared his skills and assisted his neighbors in maintaining their homes, shattered his friends with his dry humor and quick wit.

Gary is survived by his brother, Mark Goddard and family; and sister, Deborah Nielson and family; and his best friends and guardians Mark Rogers, Terry Durrell and Koko Keller. His other close friends and neighbors are Amy Sinclair, Janet Nutter and Rylee Sinclair.

He is predeceased by his father, Raymond, mother, Edith, stepmother, Marge; and his longtime companion, John Lynam.

Very special thanks go out to Avita of Stroudwater, Maine Medical Center and Gosnell Hospice House for the loving and respectful care he was provided during the last six months.

A celebration of Gary's life will be planned for later this fall and noted through social media and Hobbs Funeral Home website.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in Gary’s name to

Gosnell Hospice House.

