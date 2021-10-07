Gorham resident a blue ribbon winner at regional 4-H competition

Alexis Landry of Gorham is a member of the UMaine Extension 4-H dairy team that was awarded blue ribbons on Sept. 17 and 18 at the Eastern States Exposition in Springfield, Massachusetts. The team earned first place in a 4-H dairy quiz bowl and cooking competitions.

Other members of the team were Owen Brown of Exeter; Jillian Sawyer, Limington; and Kat Leach, Arundel.

Known as the the “Big E,” the annual event attracts 4-H members from all over the Northeast.

Senior center open house

The Lakes Region Senior Center, 40 Acorn St., Gorham, is hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 18. Singer and musician Red Gallagher will entertain at 11 a.m. with some oldies.

Open house activities include a free raffle, door prizes and refreshments.

The center is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily for coffee, tea and socializing. The center is looking for cribbage, mahjong and card players in addition to craft and memoir group participants.

St. Anne’s prayer service

On National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, Friday, Oct. 15, people of all ages and faith traditions are invited to gather at 7 p.m. for a special prayer service for healing from the loss of a child at St. Anne Church, 299 Main St., Gorham.

The service will include singing, readings from scripture, a ritual of remembrance and prayers for healing and hope. During the ritual of remembrance, individuals will have an opportunity to light a candle in honor of a lost child.

“The purpose of the service is to pray for and remember precious lives that ended too soon and to pray in hope of the consolation and healing for all who grieve the loss of a child whether as a result of a miscarriage, stillbirth, abortion, or some other tragic event,” a Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland announcement said.

“Such losses impact parents, siblings, extended families, and friends. Mourning together is one way in which Catholics live out praying for the living and the dead, a spiritual work of mercy.”

The prayer service is co-sponsored by St. Anthony of Padua Parish, of which St. Anne Church is a part, and Project Rachel (portlanddiocese.org/ProjectRachel), a diocesan ministry that seeks to provide hope and healing around the loss of a child. Project Rachel does not judge or condemn and recognizes the intense emotional and spiritual pain that abortion can cause women and men, including relatives and former abortion workers.

Team members will be present to provide support to those in need. Those who will participate on Oct. 15 are asked to park in the lower lot at St. Anne.

For more information, call 839-4857.

60 years ago

The Westbrook American reported Oct. 11, 1961, that funeral services were held for Samuel Phinney, who died at age 89. He was a farmer and lumberman.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Sept. 23 that the U.S. public debt was $28,427,175,063,939.33.

