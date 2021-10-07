Buxton police growing beards, getting polished to support children’s center

Buxton Police Department is one of 10 law enforcement agencies in York County participating in the sixth annual “Blues for Bucks” campaign.

Officers will be growing beards or goatees, sporting blue nail polish or wearing teal ribbons to support the Children’s Advocacy Center of York County.

The program is under the umbrella of Sexual Assault Response Services of Southern Maine.

“The CACYC is a child-friendly place that serves children and families when there are concerns of child sexual abuse,” according to a prepared release. “Trained professionals provide specialized interviews, referrals to services and support for children and families.”

CACYC staff work with law enforcement, the Department of Health and Human Services, the district attorney’s office, mental health providers, medical personnel and advocates “to bring the system to the child,” the release said, with the goal of reducing trauma to children, increasing access to services and holding more offenders accountable.

Last year, officers raised more than $5,600 for the CACYC. This year, the participating police departments will compete in a push to raise $10,000. Officers depend on the generosity of the community to donate and support the cause. Donations can be made in an officer’s name or on behalf of a whole department. Other police departments competing in the effort include Sanford, York and Kittery.

To make a donation, visit pages.donately.com/sarssm/campaign/blues-for-bucks. Make checks or money orders out to SARSSM (with “CAC of York County” or “Blues for Bucks” in the memo line) and mail to: The CAC of York County, 45 Kennebunk Road, Alfred, ME 04002.

Since opening in May 2017, the CAC of York County has served more than 1,000 children and families.

Buxton 250

Plans are underway to celebrate the town’s 250th birthday next year and Town Clerk John Myers has parade registrations forms available.

The parade is set for 11 a.m. Aug. 6. Color guards, bands, vintage vehicles, trucks and tractors, floats, bicycles and walkers are especially encouraged to participate.

For more information or registrations, contact Myers at 929-6171 or email [email protected]

60 years ago

The American Journal reported Oct. 11, 1961, that the Groveville Ladies League of the North Congregational Church held a bean supper in the community hall. Gertrude Tapley was supper chairperson.

