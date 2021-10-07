New scholarship to honor WHS teacher Ralph Small

Resident Simon Snyder reports fundraising is underway for a Westbrook High School scholarship to be given to a senior in honor of retired math teacher Ralph D. Small.

Small taught math at the high school from 1965-2007, Snyder said.

The website, thanksmrsmall.net (open on your computer, not smartphone) has been created to provide details and to process donations through Maine Community Foundation.

Historical calendar sale

The Westbrook Historical Society has 2022 calendars available for $10 at its headquarters and museum in the community center, 426 Bridge St.

The calendar features items in the society’s collection, such as Civil War era clothing. For more, call 854-5588.

WHS has an extensive collection of genealogical material and is open 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays. Masks are required.

60 years ago

The Westbrook American reported Oct. 11, 1961, that Sgt. William Vining of the Westbrook Police Department was to speak and show safety slides at a Valentine Street School PTA meeting.

