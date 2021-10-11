Christmas and craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Hyacinth’s Church, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. White elephant sale, silent auction, bake and knit goods, books, puzzles, jewelry, 50/50 cash raffle, local crafters and vendors. Kitchen open all day with hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, clam cakes, french fries, onion rings, baked beans and beverages.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
American Journal community, westbrook maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles