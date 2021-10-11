Christmas and craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Hyacinth’s Church, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. White elephant sale, silent auction, bake and knit goods, books, puzzles, jewelry, 50/50 cash raffle, local crafters and vendors. Kitchen open all day with hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, clam cakes, french fries, onion rings, baked beans and beverages.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Forecaster
Letter: Leong especially qualified for Scarborough board
-
The Forecaster
Letter: Willard Beach is not a South Portland dog park
-
The Forecaster
Letter: American democracy suffering from ‘Trumpitis’
-
The Forecaster
Letter: Reader offers solutions to Balentine’s posed problems
-
Local & State
Maine tribal leaders say Indigenous Peoples Day is call to action, reform