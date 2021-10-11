Christmas and craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Hyacinth’s Church, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. White elephant sale, silent auction, bake and knit goods, books, puzzles, jewelry, 50/50 cash raffle, local crafters and vendors. Kitchen open all day with hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, clam cakes, french fries, onion rings, baked beans and beverages.

