Lt. Cmdr. Joseph “Joe” Leo Welsh 1943 – 2021 ARROWSIC – Lt. Cmdr. Joseph “Joe” Leo Welsh, 78, of Arrowsic, died peacefully in his home on Sept. 30, 2021. Joe was born on July 11, 1943 in Kingsville, Texas to Joseph and Norma Welsh. After graduating from Seminole High School in 1961, Joe went on to enlist in the Navy in July of 1962. That same year he married Sheila Howe; they went on to have two children together, Julie and Joe. After discovering he had an aptitude for electronics, Uncle Sam decided to send Joe off to pursue higher education, and he ultimately obtained a master’s in electrical engineering from the University of Texas. While stationed at NAS Corpus Christi, Joe met and fell in love with his second wife, Lt. Cmdr. Lois (Holdridge) Welsh. They wed in 1982 and went on to have one child, Kendray. Joe retired from the Navy with full honors in 1988 and went on to serve the Navy and his country as a civilian contractor with the Naval Air Systems Command. In Joe’s free time he loved golfing, coming up with creative ways to keep squirrels off his bird feeders, and traveling with Lois. He was an active member of American Legion Post 21 in Bath and was named Legionnaire of the Year in 2016 in recognition of his hard work and dedication. Joe was also a key part of Bath’s “We Remember” ceremony, a Memorial Day remembrance of soldiers lost in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Joe was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Lois Welsh; his sister, Michon (Welsh) Kelly; and his grandson, Michael Rodriguez. He is survived by his brother, Vick Welsh; his children Julie Welsh, Joe Welsh, and Kendray Rodriguez; and his granddaughters Brianna Welsh and Aurora Rodriguez. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at David E. Desmond and Son Funeral Home, 686 High St., Bath. Burial with full military honors will follow at 1 p.m. at the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Rd., Augusta. To express your thought and condolences to the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com . In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Joe’s memory to American Legion Post 21 200 Congress Ave. Bath, ME 04530

