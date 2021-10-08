Brian Mark Perkins 1945 – 2021 HARPSWELL – Brian Mark Perkins, 76, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at Mid Coast Hospital, Brunswick. He was born August 22, 1945 in Concord, Mass., the middle child of Raymond C. and Grace Hamm Perkins. He was a graduate of Acton-Boxborough Regional High School, class of ’63 and Bentley College, class of ’67. On Dec. 11, 1976, he married Celeste Masse of Brunswick. He had a successful 54-year career as a Certified Public Accountant, having worked for Peat, Marwick, Mitchell (Portland), Berry, Fortin and Fowles, later joining and becoming a partner at Boucher Perkins Campbell Paradis (Brunswick). He was an active member in his professional associations and in the community. He was a Past-President and Paul Harris Fellow of the Brunswick Rotary Club, a Trustee of the McKenney Booker Education Trust, a member of the Maine Society of CPAs and had served on the Maine Board of Accountancy. Brian was especially proud of being elected to the Board of Trustees of Bath Savings, where he served for 26 years, 16 of those years as Board Chairman. Among Brian’s many personal accomplishments, he had become an avid golfer who had traveled to play the Old Course at St. Andrews. He was proud of accomplishing three holes-in-one as a golfer. Early in their marriage Brian and Celeste had taken up running. Brian completed both the Casco Bay Marathon and the Paul Bunyan Marathon. He was a passionate New England Sports fan, reveling in the Red Sox World Series Championships and the Patriots’ multiple Super Bowl wins. He especially valued his time with family. He and Celeste were fortunate to enjoy a yearly trip to the Caribbean. He felt extremely grateful for having the opportunity to reconnect with his adult children, and was filled with gratitude and pride at the birth of his great granddaughter, Ava. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his two brothers, Malcolm and Richard and a sister-in-law, Barbara Perkins. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Celeste Perkins of Harpswell; two daughters, Anne Mende (George), Amy Davis, two sons, Darrin Perkins (Susie), David Perkins (Gretchen), all of Henrico, Va.; grandchildren Joe, Ashley (Worth), Kelsey, Alex, Chandler; a sister-in-law, Jeannine Messier; his great-granddaughter, Ava; many nieces, nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and a few great-grands. Friends and family are invited to visit 3-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. All attendees are requested to wear face coverings. A private committal service will be held at Growstown Cemetery, Brunswick. A celebration of life will be held in 2022. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. Memorial contributions can be made to the: Mid Coast Humane Society 190 Pleasant St. Brunswick, ME 04011 or: CHANS 45 Baribeau Dr. Brunswick, ME 04011 or : American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123

