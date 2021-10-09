AUGUSTA – It is with sadness, the family of John “Jack” Paul Cote announces his passing on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta.

He was born on Sept. 12, 1942 to Jean and Helen (O’Brien) Cote in Sanford where he grew up and was educated in local schools.

At an early age he worked at Singer Sewing Company in Needham, Mass.

In 1964 Jack was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served from 1965-1966 in Vietnam. He was in the 1st Calvary where he was a Crew Chief and Door Gunner. He was shot down twice, while many others perished, Jack survived. He was awarded a Purple Heart, as well as a Bronze Star for his exceptional bravery during the historic battle of la Drang.

After Vietnam, he was employed at various dress shops in Maine and Massachusetts. He later started his own sewing machine company, “John’s Sewing Machines” in Sanford.

In 1984, his only daughter Gycelle Cote, at the age of 12, was kidnapped and tragically murdered in Sanford. After the man’s conviction, Jack and his wife Patty moved to Jackman, where he resided until his health required him to move to the Maine Veterans Home.

He was an avid ATV enthusiast and spent many hours riding the trails.

Jack was a remarkable man. He endured tragedy and triumph. He persevered through those times and maintained his fun loving sense of humor. He was hard working, heroic and loved by many. Jack will be dearly missed.

Jack was predeceased by his parents; his wife Betty Cote; his sister Carol Gagnon; and his beloved daughter, Gyselle.

Survivors include his brothers Philip Cote and his wife Marilyn of Sanford, and Michael Cote and his wife Dianne of Shapleigh; a stepson, Danny Voutiritsa, stepdaughter, Tammy Graham; his brother-in-law Don Gagnon; nieces and nephews, Rick Cote, Tom Cote, Donna Jache, Brian Gagnon, Shawn Gagnon, Maria Cote Mee, and Gary Cote.

A Memorial Service with military honors will be held on Friday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery, 82 Stanley Rd. in Springvale followed by a burial at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford where he will be laid to rest with his daughter.

Though these are outdoor services, a mask is recommended especially for those who are not vaccinated.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

