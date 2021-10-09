OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Pastor Alan McIlwaine, 89, of Castle Rock Drive passed away Thursday Oct, 7, 2021 at the Seal Rock Healthcare facility in Saco.

He was born in Fall River, Mass. Jan. 27, 1932, the son of Roy and Jessie Dunnigan McIlwaine. He attended local schools and graduated from Durfee High School in Fall River.

Alan then graduated from Providence Bible College. He served at the First Baptist Church in Portland, Forest Dale Baptist Church, the Faith Baptist Church in Hollis, NH and then to the Bible Baptist Church is Saco until his retirement in 1997. After his retirement, he enjoyed woodworking and making raised dog food stands.

Rev. Alan is predeceased by his wife Eunice, sister Janet Niklaus; and a great-grandson Dylan.

Survivors include a son Dunnigan McIlwaine and wife Paula of Littleton, Colo., a daughter Janet Smith of Bethlehem, Pa. and husband David; a brother David McIlwaine of Fall River, Mass.; six grandchildren, Abigail, Joel, Matthew, Gianna, Ian and Graeme; and three great-grandchildren, Colin, Layla, and Robert.

A memorial service for Rev. Alan McIlwaine in the Saco area will be held and announced at a later date.

A family grave side service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery, in Fall River, Mass. in the near future.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St, Saco are entrusted with his arrangements.

