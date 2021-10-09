HOLLIS – Beverly Ann Ham, 79, passed away peacefully in Hollis, surrounded by family.

She was predeceased by her husband Fred Ham Jr.; and a daughter Bonnie Butler.

Beverly is survived by her children, Penny Shay and her husband Buck of Hollis and Fred “Tiger” Ham of Hollis; grandchildren, Jerry Beaulieu and his wife Elissa, Chris Beaulieu, Thomas Shay and his fiancé Lauren, John Shay and his fiancé Britney, Angela Harris and her husband Bill, Charlie Butler and his partner Marie, and Joshua Attleson; many great-grandchildren; other relatives and dear friends.

A private graveside service will be held at South Buxton Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be announced.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website mainefuneral.com

Guest Book