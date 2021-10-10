BIDDEFORD – Mr. Adrien Bedard, 89, of Biddeford passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 after a brief illness.

Adrien was born July 21, 1932 in Biddeford to Mr. Edmond Bedard and Mrs. Alice Gobeil Bedard. He graduated from high school at the Brothers in Alfred.

Adrien married the love of his life Claire Souliere Bedard on Oct. 11, 1952 in Biddeford at St. Joseph’s Church.

Adrien proudly served his country during the Korean War in the United States Army. After his service, Adrien spent many years in the Textile industry.

Adrien enjoyed the outdoors, reading, music and stamp collecting. He loved his years of retirement in West Newfield. He loved his French heritage and family.

Adrien is preceded in death by his parents Alice and Emond Bedard; wife, Claire Souliere Bedard; son, Michael Bedard, daughter-in-law Ursula Bedard; sisters Lorraine, Aline, and Lucille, and brothers-in-law Claude and George.

Adrien is survived by his daughter, Rose Gagnon (Raymond) of Biddeford, son, Maurice Bedard of Biddeford, son, Andre Bedard (Peni) of Saco, son, Daniel Bedard (Paula) of Biddeford, son, Jean Bedard (Lisa) of Biddeford; sister, Rita White (Kenneth) of Saco, Lucienne Sirois (Paul) of Biddeford, sister Claire Metayer of Biddeford, and brother-in-law Conrad Labbe; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

A graveside service with military honors will be held on Oct. 12, at 1 p.m. at St. Josephs Cemetery in Biddeford. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit http://www.HopeMemorial.com.

