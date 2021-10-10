SUN CITY, Ariz. – Paul Edgar Massey, 77, passed away Thursday Oct. 7, 2021 at Banner Boswell Hospital in Sun City, Ariz.

He was born July 17, 1944, in Lewiston, the oldest child and only son of Edgar and Theresa Belisle Massey.

Paul attended schools in Lewiston. He went into a career in retail, working many years at Rines Bros. Department Store in Portland. In 1976 he switched careers, attending SMCC and became a spot welder at Data General in Westbrook, where he was employed until 1999.

On April 14, 1978, he married the love of his life, Patrice LaPointe. They moved to Parsonsfield and started their family.

Paul loved spending time with his family. He was an avid photographer who loved taking pictures of his family and wildlife. Paul was a NASCAR racing fan and loved doing crossword puzzles and watching golf on TV. Paul had a very dry sense of humor. In 2017 Paul and Patrice moved to Sun City, Ariz. to enjoy a warm retirement.

Paul bravely fought many serious health issues during the last 20 years of his life. He faced these challenges with grace, courage and humor.

Paul was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Madeleine; and a nephew, Ryan.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Patrice Massey; a son, Christopher (Carrie) Massey, a daughter, Jessica Massey; beloved granddaughter, Madeline Massey; his dear sister, Susan (Richard) Rodrique; five nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours celebrating Paul’s life will be held on Thursday, Oct. 14, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Rd., South Portland. To view Paul’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Those who wish may make contributions in Paul’s memory to the American Red Cross at: https://www.redcross.org/donate.

Guest Book