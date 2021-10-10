YARMOUTH – Sigrunn (Waage) Omark passed away peacefully in Yarmouth on Sept. 19, 2021. Her husband of 46 years, Henry, predeceased her in 2008.

Born in 1941, Sigrunn emigrated from Norway as young girl to Long Island, N.Y. She moved to New York City in the early ’60s, where she pursued a career as a fashion model and actress appearing in commercials and in films. She was an actress in the indie theater scene for over 50 years.

A lifelong lover of words, she enjoyed making quick work of the New York Times crossword puzzle, and welcomed any opportunity to correct anyone’s grammar or mispronunciation. A wonderful hostess throughout the year she opened her doors to family and friends, engaging and enjoying all with a genuine love for individuals. Many will remember her baking talents and traditional Norwegian cod-fish dinner that guaranteed a crowd on Christmas Eve. In 2012, she relocated to Portland to enjoy a beautiful view of Portland’s Casco Bay throughout the Maine seasons.

Sigrunn is survived by her two children and their spouses, a stepson; two grandchildren; two brothers; and many friends and relatives, who now imagine her playing gin rummy with Henry in heaven…and occasionally winning a game.

