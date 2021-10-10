SACO – On Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, Velma Elizabeth Williams, passed away after a brief illness at the age of 92.

Velma was born in Biddeford on August 8, 1929, to Elizabeth McGarrity Williams and James Williams. She attended Saint Mary’s elementary school in Biddeford, and graduated from Old Orchard Beach High School. Velma spent her career as a buyer for Porteous, Mitchell and Braun, where her eye for fashion and her outgoing personality earned her the respect and affection of her employers and coworkers.

Velma lived in Old Orchard Beach for most of her life, where she volunteered regularly for town activities and put in hundreds of hours at both local and national elections. In addition to a full time career, Velma helped raise nieces and nephews, and cared for her mother “Lizzy” and her lifelong companion Emerson Cummings to the end of their lives.

Velma moved to Atlantic Heights in 2018, where she had a smile and a joke for everyone and made many good friends. She loved to make people laugh and every party or holiday was just an excuse to dress up in a costume and entertain her fellow residents.

Velma was preceded in death by her beloved companion, Emerson Cummings; her sisters Dorothy, Deida and Tena, and her brother, Clarence.

She is survived by her brother, Earl Williams of South Nyack, N.Y.; and many nieces, nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and life-long friends.

A graveside service for friends and family will be helped at Scarborough Memorial Cemetery on Old Blue Point Road on Oct. 16, at 10 a.m.

Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco are coordinating the services for the Old Orchard Beach Funeral Home.

Flowers are gratefully declined. Donations can be made in Velma’s honor to

The E Emerson Cummings Memorial Scholarship at Old Orchard Beach H.S.,

40 Emerson Cummings Blvd.,

Old Orchard Beach,

ME 04064

