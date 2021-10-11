Free community meal – Wednesday, Oct. 13, 5-6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. An option for takeout will also be available.
Spooktacular supper – Saturday, Oct. 23, 4:30 and 5:30 p.m., Casco Village Church, UCC, 941 Meadow Road, Casco. Casseroles, baked beans, hot dogs, cole slaw, salads and homemade pies. $10; children age 8 and under, $5.
