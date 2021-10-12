American Red Cross blood drives this week:

TUESDAY

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Stephens Memorial Hospital, Ripley Medical Building, 193 Main St., Norway

11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saint Christopher’s Church, 4 Barrell Lane, York

Noon to 4:30 p.m., Mason Preble 143, 16 Elm St., Sanford

Noon to 5 p.m., ARC Mid Coast Chapter, 16 Community Way, Topsham

WEDNESDAY

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Episcopal Church of St. Mary, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth

Noon to 5 p.m., Living Waters Assembly of God, 547 Wilton Road, Farmington

Noon to 5 p.m., Saint Mary’s Church, 236 Eldridge Road, Wells

1 to 5 p.m., Naples Town Hall, 15 Village Green Lane, Naples

1 to 6 p.m., Saint Charles Brunswick, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick

THURSDAY

9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Eastpoint Christian Church, 345 Clarks Pond Parkway, South Portland

1 to 6 p.m., Kittery Lions Club, 117 State Road, Kittery

1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 14 Great Falls Plaza, Auburn

FRIDAY

1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 14 School St., Lisbon Falls

To donate blood, individuals must bring a blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification at check-in. For more details, visit redcross.org/give-blood.html

