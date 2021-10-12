American Red Cross blood drives this week:
TUESDAY
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Stephens Memorial Hospital, Ripley Medical Building, 193 Main St., Norway
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saint Christopher’s Church, 4 Barrell Lane, York
Noon to 4:30 p.m., Mason Preble 143, 16 Elm St., Sanford
Noon to 5 p.m., ARC Mid Coast Chapter, 16 Community Way, Topsham
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Episcopal Church of St. Mary, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth
Noon to 5 p.m., Living Waters Assembly of God, 547 Wilton Road, Farmington
Noon to 5 p.m., Saint Mary’s Church, 236 Eldridge Road, Wells
1 to 5 p.m., Naples Town Hall, 15 Village Green Lane, Naples
1 to 6 p.m., Saint Charles Brunswick, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick
THURSDAY
9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Eastpoint Christian Church, 345 Clarks Pond Parkway, South Portland
1 to 6 p.m., Kittery Lions Club, 117 State Road, Kittery
1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 14 Great Falls Plaza, Auburn
FRIDAY
1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 14 School St., Lisbon Falls
To donate blood, individuals must bring a blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification at check-in. For more details, visit redcross.org/give-blood.html
