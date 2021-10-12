I am writing – once again – in support of the urgent effort to give legislative support to the people’s right to fair and easy access to vote. This time, it is in the form of the Freedom to Vote Act.
I am urging all who read this to please write to or call our U.S. Senators; Angus King, and Susan Collins – especially Sen. Collins, since Sen. King is a sponsor of this act. Write or call to urge passage of this act and please do so now.
In view of the efforts of the Republican party to try to seize power any way they can – other than by supporting almost anything that most Americans actually approve of, including fair access to voting – the urgency to pass the Freedom to Vote Act cannot be overstated. Without the vote, the fundamental bedrock of democracy, America will simply continue to play out our ongoing Greek tragedy of dysfunction and power grabs that will render us all powerless – everyone of us.
Michael Thompson
Eliot
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
The Recycle Bin: Circular and linear economies
-
Times Record Opinion
Lawmaker unintentionally highlights importance of men in family planning
-
Times Record Opinion
Letters: The importance of continued masking in schools
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: City’s homeless plan still the best option
-
Community News
Community meals
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.