Portland Downtown and the city of Portland are seeking the next “perfect tree” to be set-up and decorated in Monument Square for the holidays.

The ideal tree, according to the city, will be an evergreen, spruce or fir that is 45 to 60 feet tall and free from power lines and other obstructions that would make it difficult to access. The “winning” tree will be removed and transported from the owner’s property at no cost.

Those who wish to submit a tree for consideration from the Greater Portland area should complete the online form at portlandmaine.com/tree and upload up to three photos to be considered.

A selection will be made by mid-November.

