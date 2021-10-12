Curbside leaf collection in Portland will take place Oct. 25 through Nov. 19.
Yard waste only – no rocks, sticks or dirt – in biodegradable bags should be on the curb by 6:30 a.m. on the day of a resident’s usual trash and recyclable collection.
